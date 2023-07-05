Police saw an Audi car going very slowly at a roundabout near Belfast International Airport at 12.40am and when it subsequently was spotted swerving they detected a drink driver.

William Cooper (49), with an address listed as Lisburn Road near Glenavy, had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35 - on April 21.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had thought because the reading was "not the worst" he may have escaped a driving ban.

The lawyer said he had told the defendant there was "no leeway" and the minimum ban is a year.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The barrister said on the day in question the defendant had been at a "pool competition" in Ballycastle and had a "couple of beers" and had been due to stay over but when that didn't work out he "stupidly decided to drive home thinking he was alright".