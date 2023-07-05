Register
Audi going 'very slowly' at roundabout alerted suspicions of police and drink driving was detected

Police saw an Audi car going very slowly at a roundabout near Belfast International Airport at 12.40am and when it subsequently was spotted swerving they detected a drink driver.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST

William Cooper (49), with an address listed as Lisburn Road near Glenavy, had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35 - on April 21.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had thought because the reading was "not the worst" he may have escaped a driving ban.

The lawyer said he had told the defendant there was "no leeway" and the minimum ban is a year.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressBallymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The barrister said on the day in question the defendant had been at a "pool competition" in Ballycastle and had a "couple of beers" and had been due to stay over but when that didn't work out he "stupidly decided to drive home thinking he was alright".

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.