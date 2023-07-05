William Cooper (49), with an address listed as Lisburn Road near Glenavy, had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35 - on April 21.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had thought because the reading was "not the worst" he may have escaped a driving ban.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The lawyer said he had told the defendant there was "no leeway" and the minimum ban is a year.
The barrister said on the day in question the defendant had been at a "pool competition" in Ballycastle and had a "couple of beers" and had been due to stay over but when that didn't work out he "stupidly decided to drive home thinking he was alright".
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.