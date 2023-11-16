An axe-wielding spurned boyfriend who told police ‘love makes you do stupid things’ has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Conor McMahon, aged 38, of Belvedere Manor, Lurgan appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage, common assault and harassment.

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.

A prosecutor told the court that on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at around 10.20pm, police were called to Grattan Street in Lurgan after reports from residents of a male wielding an axe and smashing the windows of a white Peugeot 207.

"On arrival police were directed by residents that the suspect was in a house in Grattan Street,” the prosecutor said.

Police found the defendant out the back of the property. He had ‘small, multiple red cuts to his hands’ covered in surgical tape and he appeared ‘heavily intoxicated’. He also had blood stains on his jeans.

The prosecutor said: “Police spoke to the residents who alleged they witnessed the defendant smashing all the side windows, rear and wing with the axe. He put the axe back into a tool shed at the back of a house in Grattan Street.

"Police arrested the defendant on suspicion of criminal damage and whilst under caution he made several statements such as ‘love makes you do stupid things’ ‘I know I did a terrible thing’ ‘I hold my hands up to whatever I did wrong’.”

The prosecutor added that police spoke with the injured party who alleged she had been in a relationship with the defendant for approximately two months and broke up two weeks prior to the incident. She alleged she had been harassed by the defendant and he wouldn’t accept the break-up, continuing to contact her and turning up at the property.

The prosecutor added: “She further alleged that on that evening they were in the Courthouse Bar with her friends including another girl. She had asked the defendant to leave her alone. He became verbally abusive. He pushed the injured party and grabbed the other injured party to the left side of her neck before leaving the bar.”

When the defendant was further arrested on the later allegations he denied any recollection of the night before.

McMahon’s solicitor said: “This is a relationship that’s gone pretty wrong. This behaviour is completely out of character. He is genuinely sorry.”

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter asked if there had been anything since and was told this was a ‘complete one off’.

The solicitor said his client’s life went badly wrong but he had managed to turn things around. “He does want to apologise to everybody who was impacted by his actions. He is working and has two children and supporting them financially.”

The deputy district judge said: “At least you showed remorse straight away. You have never been in trouble before and you haven’t been in trouble again and that’s very important.”