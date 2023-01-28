Almost 2,000 people gathered in solidarity with the family of Natalie McNally in Lurgan Park today as the pressure grew on the PSNI to find and convict her killer.

Natalie, who was aged 32-years-old, was pregnant with her baby boy she wished to call Dean.

Tears at rally in support of Natalie McNally's family in Lurgan Park today. Natalie was murdered in her own home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan, Co Armagh on December 18, 2022.

Tears were tripping almost everyone as a video of Natalie’s life was shown on a big screen to the crowd, and extra tears when the vision of her baby boy’s scan was shown.

The crowd was told that no one will forget baby Dean and his mother Natalie who was murdered in her home in Lurgan on December 18.

The protest was organised by the National Women's Council.

Natalie’s mother, father and brothers and the extended family were joined by a huge crowd in Lurgan Park including politicians from across the country.

Her brother Declan addressed the crowd giving an emotional speech. He said: "Please keep Natalie's partner in your thoughts and prayers. This is how we want Natalie to be remembered- a beautiful, fun person."

As of Natalie’s character, many came with their dogs and it was an extremely emotional occasion, remembering a woman, though she died so violently, had such love of children and animals.

The PSNI attended, keeping a discrete distance, as more calls were made for information to find and convict her killer.

Police investigating the murder have made several arrests but no-one has been charged in connection with the killing.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a suspect seen walking towards Ms McNally's home on Sunday 18 December, the night she was murdered.

He was carrying a rucksack and police believe that Ms McNally may have known her killer.

The night she was murdered was the same night as the World Cup Final.

PSNI officers renewed their appeal for help. "I appeal to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

"Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing.