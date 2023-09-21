Register
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Bail application for South Derry man accused of possessing cocaine refused

A 30-year-old South Derry man was refused bail when he appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday) on charges connected to the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 on Tuesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Caolan Larkin, from Glengomna Road, Draperstown, is accused of possessing cocaine, and having the drug with intent to unlawfully supply on September 19. He is also charged with possessing cannabis on the same date.

District Judge Barney McElholm heard the drugs were seized during a search of a residential property in The Orchards area of Draperstown.

A police officer said he could connect the defendant to the charges and opposed an application for bail.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

He said the seizure involved a large quantity of cocaine and there was a risk that the defendant could reoffend or leave the jurisdiction. The officer said they required time to triage the contents of two phones.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/crime/one-arrest-after-suspected-cocai...

He added that police maybe more favourable towards a bail application at a later stage.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant could be subject to strict bail conditions.

Mr Atherton stressed Larkin has never come to adverse attention before and both his parents were willing to provide sureties for him.

Refusing the application, Judge McElholm described the application as "premature", as it could interfere with the ongoing police investigation.

Mr McElholm said the defendant has said he owned some of the drugs not all and this would suggest that there are some others involved.

He remanded the defendant into custody to appear again by video link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on October 18.

Register
Follow us