A 30-year-old South Derry man was refused bail when he appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday) on charges connected to the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 on Tuesday.

Caolan Larkin, from Glengomna Road, Draperstown, is accused of possessing cocaine, and having the drug with intent to unlawfully supply on September 19. He is also charged with possessing cannabis on the same date.

District Judge Barney McElholm heard the drugs were seized during a search of a residential property in The Orchards area of Draperstown.

A police officer said he could connect the defendant to the charges and opposed an application for bail.

He said the seizure involved a large quantity of cocaine and there was a risk that the defendant could reoffend or leave the jurisdiction. The officer said they required time to triage the contents of two phones.

He added that police maybe more favourable towards a bail application at a later stage.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant could be subject to strict bail conditions.

Mr Atherton stressed Larkin has never come to adverse attention before and both his parents were willing to provide sureties for him.

Refusing the application, Judge McElholm described the application as "premature", as it could interfere with the ongoing police investigation.

Mr McElholm said the defendant has said he owned some of the drugs not all and this would suggest that there are some others involved.