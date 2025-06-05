A Newtownabbey man who allegedly beat a girlfriend with a baseball bat is to be released on bail because she has not made a formal complaint, a High Court judge ruled on Thursday (June 5).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David McCoppin, 36, is also accused of throttling the woman as part of an outburst of domestic violence. His bid to be released was originally put on hold last month to see if she would give a further account to police.

In court on Thursday, Mr Justice O’Hara granted him bail after being told no more details have been provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m sorry, but I can’t keep somebody in custody, even in a particularly nasty case, if the complainant is not willing to give a witness statement against him.”

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

McCoppin, of Moss Meadows, denies charges of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was arrested after the injured party attended hospital for treatment and disclosed details of the alleged attack at his home on May 10 this year. It was claimed that he began punching her to the back of the head while she lay on the sofa.

McCoppin then grabbed a baseball bat, using it to strike her repeatedly on the back and backside area, according to the prosecution case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one stage he allegedly continued the assault in a bedroom by grabbing the woman’s throat and applying pressure.

In an account recorded on police body-worn cameras 24 hours after the incident, she said she was unsure if she lost consciousness. Officers called to the scene observed suspected bruising to her cheek, neck and body.

McCoppin has made counter allegations that she had attacked him with the baseball bat, insisting he only placed his hands on her neck area to calm her down.

The defendant told police he took the bat from the house and gave it to a friend, but failed to disclose further details about its whereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence lawyers argued that despite providing his version of events, he could face a lengthy period in custody on charges which may never reach trial.

Questions were also raised about whether the body-worn footage recorded a day after the alleged incident could ever be allowed as evidence.

In court on Thursday prosecution counsel described it as a “very unsavoury incident” but confirmed the woman has still not made a statement of complaint.

“She has given consent for medical records to be obtained,” the barrister added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Justice O’Hara held that McCoppin is to be released from custody under strict conditions. He banned the accused from contacting the alleged victim and imposed a curfew and electronic monitoring.

The judge also ordered him to contact his GP and fully participate if referred for any further medical programme.