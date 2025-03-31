Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The alleged teenage ringleader in a drug-related knife and hatchet attack on three men in a Co Antrim neighbourhood is to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled on Monday, March 31.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Pedlow, 19, has been charged with attempted murder over the assaults at Mountview Drive in Lisburn in the early hours of February 7.

One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and required surgery to remove part of his lung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedlow, of Causeway Meadows in Lisburn, faces further charges of possessing offensive weapons and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

Describing it as a “serious and disturbing” case, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan granted bail because his two teenage co-accused have already secured releases from custody.

Police went to the scene following 999 reports that the victims - including a father and son - had been stabbed or struck with a blunt instrument or hatchet.

One of the injured parties sustained significant knife wounds to his back which penetrated the rib cage area, along with further injuries to his chest, arms and legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of those targeted suffered concussion along with a 10 cm laceration to his head, while the third man was struck repeatedly with a hockey stick.

Prosecutors claimed Pedlow travelled to the area in a Volkswagen Golf along with 19-year-old Michael Chitowo, of Wolseley Street in Belfast, and Ahmed Alameen, 18, from Dunvegan Street in the city.

Alameen drove the car as it circled the streets while the other two got out to launch the attacks, it was alleged in court. All three assailants were said to have attempted to disguise their faces.

But one of the victims claimed Chitowo, known to him as ‘MJ’, brandished a hockey stick while Pedlow was allegedly armed with a knife and hatchet. The assailants got back into the car and drove off after inflicting the injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chitowo and Alameen were stopped 20 minutes later in the suspected vehicle containing blood-stained clothing and a ski mask, according to the prosecution. When Pedlow was located at a family member’s home he had a cut to one of his fingers.

One of the victims told police he believed that he was targeted over a £500 drug-related debt. The assailants had allegedly taken umbrage after he refused to let them continue using his house as a drop off point for deliveries of illicit supplies, the court heard.

Crown Counsel

Even though Chitowo and Alameen obtained bail last month, Crown counsel Fiona O’Kane opposed Pedlow’s bid to be released. She contended that he was the “primary mover” in both the drugs-related dispute and the attack.

Citing CCTV and dash cam footage, Mrs O’Kane submitted: “Police say Pedlow was clearly holding a blade in his right hand and on return to the vehicle he was seen to be holding what appears to be a hatchet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was not a one-off incident, it was planned with weapons, premeditated and masks were used. He was a ringleader involved in it, albeit he is young.”

Defence lawyers argued, however, that all three accused have been charged as part of a joint enterprise.

Barrister Peter Coiley insisted: “It will perhaps be a matter for trial to determine what their respective roles were.”

Granting bail to Pedlow, the Lady Chief Justice held that it would be wrong to distinguish him from his co-accused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She ordered him to live under curfew at a hostel accommodation, report to police and imposed a ban on entering the city of Lisburn.

Dame Siobhan said: “These are onerous conditions but entirely merited given the nature of the offences alleged against this applicant.”