A Carrickfergus man allegedly tried to murder his neighbour as part of an escalating dispute over dog fouling, a court heard on Friday (December 6).

The victim was beaten with a metal object and possibly driven over during a “harrowing” assault outside his home in the Irish Quarter West area of Carrickfergus on Tuesday night, according to police.

Jason Lee Deignan, 47, is accused of carrying out the attack which left him with several fractured bones and a bleed on a brain.

Details emerged as Deignan, of Irish Quarter West in the town, was remanded in custody on a charge of attempting to murder the other man.

Laganside court complex. Photo; Google

Belfast Magistrates Court heard emergency services were called to the scene after the victim’s wife discovered him lying in an alleyway close to their home.

She informed police he had gone outside to leave a bin out and let their dog urinate, but phoned her minutes later moaning in pain.

Despite initially thinking it was a joke, she realised something was wrong and found her husband with bone sticking out his leg and blood pouring out from his swollen face. The victim informed her that their neighbour ‘Lee’ was allegedly responsible.

An investigating detective told the court CCTV footage showed Deignan emerge from his car as the other man left the bin out and also captured audio recordings of the attack involving an unidentified metal object.

“He was moaning, crying out in pain and it was somewhat harrowing to listen to,” he said.

Deignan allegedly left the scene before returning to inflict a further assault while shouting: “You think you’re a big man, you think you’re a hard man.”

The victim suffered fractures to his skull, face, arm and leg, along with the bleed on the brain. He underwent surgery to stabilise some of his injuries and is expected to remain in hospital for some time.

Deignan handed himself in for questioning at a PSNI station in Belfast on Thursday. But the court was told police have not located either his vehicle or any weapon allegedly used in the attack on the victim.

“It cannot be ruled out at this stage if he has in fact been driven over by the suspect,” the detective added.

Opposing Deignan’s application for bail, he indicated the incident is being linked to a year-long dispute involving the two men.

“There have been issues about dog faeces being left in (the accused’s) yard and the same being thrown at the injured party’s windows,” the detective revealed. “This is a severe escalation of violence.”

Defence barrister Michael Halleron argued that Deignan could be released to live at a relative’s home under a prohibition on entering parts of Carrickfergus.

Bail was refused, however, due to risks of re-offending and interference with the investigation.

Remanding Deignan in custody until January 3, District Judge Steven Keown said: “This is a very concerning (case) involving extreme violence.”