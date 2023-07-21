Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Bail varied to allow man to holiday on 'Wild Atlantic Way'

A man who is one of a number of men accused of possessing weapons including a crossbow, flick knife and a baseball bat, has had his bail varied to allow him to go on a 'camper van' family holiday along the 'Wild Atlantic Way' on Ireland's west coast.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:42 BST

Johnny Doherty (30), with an address listed as Dublin Road in Antrim town, is charged in relation to March 29 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the police had no objections to the bail variation.

A defence lawyer said the bail variation between July 20 and August 3 involved the suspension of conditions relating to a curfew and electronic tagging.

Most Popular
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The court case was adjourned to August 8.