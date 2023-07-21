Bail varied to allow man to holiday on 'Wild Atlantic Way'
A man who is one of a number of men accused of possessing weapons including a crossbow, flick knife and a baseball bat, has had his bail varied to allow him to go on a 'camper van' family holiday along the 'Wild Atlantic Way' on Ireland's west coast.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Johnny Doherty (30), with an address listed as Dublin Road in Antrim town, is charged in relation to March 29 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the police had no objections to the bail variation.
A defence lawyer said the bail variation between July 20 and August 3 involved the suspension of conditions relating to a curfew and electronic tagging.