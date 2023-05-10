Ballycarry man fined and given penalty points for failing to renew his driving licence

Peter Curry, 23, whose address was given as Main Bentra Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence and driving without insurance.
The court heard that on October 26, 2022, the police stopped the defendant at McKinstry Road in Lisburn. Following searches of the DVLNI records, it was discovered the defendant had not renewed his driving licence following a period of disqualification, which ended in March 2022. His car insurance was then invalidated due to his lack of driving licence.
Defence said it was a “technical breach” as the defendant didn’t realise he had to reapply for his driving licence.
"It as a genuine misunderstanding on his part,” added the defence.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months, a fine of £100 and six penalty points.