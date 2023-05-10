Ballycarry man fined and given penalty points for failing to renew his driving licence

A man from Ballycarry has been fined and given six penalty points after failing to renew his driving licence at the end of his period of disqualification.

Peter Curry, 23, whose address was given as Main Bentra Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence and driving without insurance.

The court heard that on October 26, 2022, the police stopped the defendant at McKinstry Road in Lisburn. Following searches of the DVLNI records, it was discovered the defendant had not renewed his driving licence following a period of disqualification, which ended in March 2022. His car insurance was then invalidated due to his lack of driving licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence said it was a “technical breach” as the defendant didn’t realise he had to reapply for his driving licence.

Lisburn courthouse Pic by Google

"It as a genuine misunderstanding on his part,” added the defence.