Ballycarry man fined and given penalty points for failing to renew his driving licence

A man from Ballycarry has been fined and given six penalty points after failing to renew his driving licence at the end of his period of disqualification.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:07 BST

Peter Curry, 23, whose address was given as Main Bentra Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence and driving without insurance.

The court heard that on October 26, 2022, the police stopped the defendant at McKinstry Road in Lisburn. Following searches of the DVLNI records, it was discovered the defendant had not renewed his driving licence following a period of disqualification, which ended in March 2022. His car insurance was then invalidated due to his lack of driving licence.

Defence said it was a “technical breach” as the defendant didn’t realise he had to reapply for his driving licence.

Lisburn courthouse Pic by GoogleLisburn courthouse Pic by Google
Lisburn courthouse Pic by Google

"It as a genuine misunderstanding on his part,” added the defence.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months, a fine of £100 and six penalty points.