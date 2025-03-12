Ballycarry man receives prison term for driving offences

Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:25 BST
A Ballycarry man has been given a prison sentence for driving offences.

Graham Devine (51), of Forthill, was convicted of offences relating to March 18 last year - driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance; no MOT; incorrect form of registration mark; and obstructing and resisting police.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison. The defendant had 60 previous convictions.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture: Pacemaker

The court was told police stopped a vehicle in Larne. A prosecutor said police made multiple efforts to ask the defendant to get out of the car and after around twenty minutes he was taken from the vehicle and resisted officers.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was in breach of a two months suspended prison sentence and he activated that and added five months for the new offences - making a total of seven months.

Bail was fixed for appeal.

