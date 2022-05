Stephen Johnston (27), of Beltoy Road, admitted being in possession of cannabis on February 12 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a vehicle was stopped at Ferris Bay Road at Islandmagee at 9pm and police detected a strong smell of cannabis.

Two grammes of cannabis was found.

The defendant said he has sought help for cannabis use.