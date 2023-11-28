Register
BREAKING

Ballycastle man's threats forced man to lock himself into a room at Belfast hostel, court told

A 56-year-old man accused of threatening violence at a backpackers’ hostel has been jailed for four months.
By Alan Erwin
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Sean McCullough targeted another man who had to lock himself into a room at the accommodation in the city to ensure his safety.

McCullough, from Drumawillin Park in Ballycastle was convicted of common assault and attempted criminal damage to a computer.

Prosecutors said police were called to the hostel at Fitzroy Avenue in Belfast on July 23 this year.

Most Popular
Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: GoogleLaganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Google
Laganside courts in Belfast. Picture: Google

The victim told officers McCullough had threatened him and put him in fear of being attacked.

"The injured party locked himself in an office while the defendant hit the door, causing a computer to fall on the floor,” a Crown lawyer said.

Read More
Northern Ireland oil prices: where to get the best deals as prices continue to d...

During interviews McCullough stated that he had little recollection of the events due to his intoxication.

"He had sustained an injury to his head… and explained that much of the incident was a blur,” his lawyer added.

Passing sentence, District Judge Steven Keown confirmed: “There will be four months custody.”