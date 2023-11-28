Ballycastle man's threats forced man to lock himself into a room at Belfast hostel, court told

A 56-year-old man accused of threatening violence at a backpackers’ hostel has been jailed for four months.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Sean McCullough targeted another man who had to lock himself into a room at the accommodation in the city to ensure his safety.

McCullough, from Drumawillin Park in Ballycastle was convicted of common assault and attempted criminal damage to a computer.

Prosecutors said police were called to the hostel at Fitzroy Avenue in Belfast on July 23 this year.

The victim told officers McCullough had threatened him and put him in fear of being attacked.

"The injured party locked himself in an office while the defendant hit the door, causing a computer to fall on the floor,” a Crown lawyer said.

During interviews McCullough stated that he had little recollection of the events due to his intoxication.

"He had sustained an injury to his head… and explained that much of the incident was a blur,” his lawyer added.