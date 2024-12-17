A motorist caught doing 108mph was concerned for the "safety" of a child after being told there had been "a fight", a defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Oliver McHenry (37), of Moyle Park in Ballycastle, had been detected in a 70mph zone on September 9 this year.

The court heard the defendant had 42 previous convictions, many for driving matters.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I see a lot of people speeding at over 100mph but the vast majority have relatively clear or limited records. He is not in that category".

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and was fined £200.