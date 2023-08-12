Register
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Ballycastle: Police appeal for information after petrol bomb attack on home

Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a home in Ballycastle on Saturday morning (August 12).
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST

They are seeking help from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has dashcam or other footage that might help with their inquiries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “At approximately 8am we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Fogarty Crescent area.

"Damage was caused to a window and luckily no one was injured.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 411 of 12/08/23.

A report can also be made online using the police non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.