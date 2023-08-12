Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a home in Ballycastle on Saturday morning (August 12).

They are seeking help from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has dashcam or other footage that might help with their inquiries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “At approximately 8am we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Fogarty Crescent area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Damage was caused to a window and luckily no one was injured.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 411 of 12/08/23.