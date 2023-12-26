Ballycastle R driver passed police at speed estimated to be over 100mph
Aidan Bernard Hamilton (18), of Hillside Road, Ballycastle, pleaded guilty to exceeding the maximum speed for an R driver of 45mph and absence of R plates at the M2 motorway in the Templepatrick area at 11.30pm on September 18 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police on patrol on the motorway were passed by a Seat vehicle and when they followed it was estimated the speed was between 100-112mph.
Officers stopped the defendant and found although he had a front R plate there was none on the back of the vehicle.
A defence solicitor said her client had been late getting back from Belfast.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "far too high a speed" for an "inexperienced" driver.
He added: "It is young men who seem to fall foul of the speeding laws most".
He said a ban had to be imposed to act as a deterrence to others.