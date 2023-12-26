Register
Ballycastle R driver passed police at speed estimated to be over 100mph

An R driver who hit a speed estimated to be over 100mph as he passed a police car has been banned from the roads for six weeks and fined £125.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Dec 2023, 12:22 GMT
Aidan Bernard Hamilton (18), of Hillside Road, Ballycastle, pleaded guilty to exceeding the maximum speed for an R driver of 45mph and absence of R plates at the M2 motorway in the Templepatrick area at 11.30pm on September 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police on patrol on the motorway were passed by a Seat vehicle and when they followed it was estimated the speed was between 100-112mph.

Officers stopped the defendant and found although he had a front R plate there was none on the back of the vehicle.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
A defence solicitor said her client had been late getting back from Belfast.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "far too high a speed" for an "inexperienced" driver.

He added: "It is young men who seem to fall foul of the speeding laws most".

He said a ban had to be imposed to act as a deterrence to others.