Gibson McCleery (63), of St Saviours Gate, pleaded guilty to three breaches of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966 and Public Angling Estate (PAE) Byelaws 2005.

The breaches were: angling without the appropriate licence, fishing on DAERA’s waters without a permit, and using unpermitted fishing methods.

On September 13, 2023, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on routine patrol of the PAE at North Woodburn Reservoir, Carrickfergus, when they observed McCleery fishing with four rods. When asked to produce a licence and permit for the four fishing rods he only had the appropriate fishing licence and permit in place that would allow him to fish one rod.

Laganside court complex. Picture: Diane Magill

It was also discovered that he was using “dead bait” which is an unpermitted method of angling at North Woodburn. McCleery advised he was targeting pike and was unaware of the rules to legally fish at this location.

The total fine of £215 included: £50 for possession of an unlicensed fishing engine; £75 for fishing on the department’s waters without a permit and £75 for use of an unpermitted method of angling on a (PAE) water along with an offender levy of £15.