Police have charged a 32-year-old man to court following an arrest in the Rathmena Avenue area of Ballyclare on Friday (October 3).

He is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court on Saturday (October 4).

Police say as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.