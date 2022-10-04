Ballyclare farmer convicted of flock register breach

Nigel William McBurney (57), of Lower Ballyboley Road, received a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The case arose from a number of discrepancies found during a sheep identification inspection carried out by DAERA’s ( Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) Welfare and Enforcement branch.

McBurney was convicted of one charge of being the keeper of animals and failing to record in the holding register the information required in contravention of the Sheep and Goats (Records, Identification and Movement) Order (Northern Ireland) 2009 contrary to Article 52(1) of the Diseases of Animals (Northern Ireland) Order 1981.

