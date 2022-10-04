Ballyclare farmer convicted of flock register breach
A Ballyclare farmer was convicted of a sheep flock register breach, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday (October 3).
Nigel William McBurney (57), of Lower Ballyboley Road, received a conditional discharge for 12 months.
The case arose from a number of discrepancies found during a sheep identification inspection carried out by DAERA’s ( Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) Welfare and Enforcement branch.
McBurney was convicted of one charge of being the keeper of animals and failing to record in the holding register the information required in contravention of the Sheep and Goats (Records, Identification and Movement) Order (Northern Ireland) 2009 contrary to Article 52(1) of the Diseases of Animals (Northern Ireland) Order 1981.
Properly maintained flock registers form an integral part of the animal’s traceability, supporting the accuracy and integrity of DAERA’s Animal and Public Health Information System (APHIS). Accurately maintained herd records corroborate and complement the APHIS details and help maintain public confidence in lamb traceability and assists in animal disease control.