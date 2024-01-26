Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uel McCrea OBE, who had served as the head teacher at Ballyclare Secondary from 1985 until his retirement in 2010, passed away suddenly at his home in Ballyeaston on January 22.

Friends and relatives of the Belfast native gathered at 1st Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church on January 25 to give thanks for the former school principal’s life.

The Main Street church offered a live stream of the sevice of thanksgiving on their website for anyone unable to attend.

The scam was set up in a bid to steal money from grieving loved ones of Mr Uel McCrea OBE. (Pic: Contributed).

However, criminals looked to prey on those mourning the loss of the OBE recipient by setting up a link purporting to be for the live stream in a bid to steal money.

Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors provided their services to Mr McCrea’s loved ones during yesterday’s funeral.

Urging residents to be vigilant, a spokesperson for the Mill Road-based business said: “A deeply insensitive scam has been brought to our attention.

"Please be aware that scammers have begun setting up fake social media messages claiming to provide access to the live stream of a funeral service.

"However, to access the stream, people are being asked to submit credit card details.

"Please note, charges will never apply to access funeral streaming.”

Police have issued advice in a bid to help members of the public spot scams before they fall victim to the criminals.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson explained: "Criminals will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in and swindle them, but the core is the same - they’re trying to get your personal and financial details which is used to commit a more sophisticated scam where the losses can be substantial and, for some, life changing.

"The lengths scammers go to are extensive, and many of us now have to take a minute to question that email, that call or that text message before acting.

"Our advice is don’t respond to unknown calls and texts; don’t give away personal information to people you don’t know; don’t transfer money to unknown people.

"Scammers think they’re smart; following these rules will show you’re smarter. Stop. Check. Report.”

The spokesperson added: “The best way to fight scams and not lose money is to Stop. Check. Report.

“Stop - Before you transfer money or disclose any personal details to anyone you do not know. Do not feel rushed or pressured by timelines - genuine callers will always give you time to consider your options.

“Check - Check and verify who you are communicating with using a trusted source. Take time to verify callers on another phone line where possible and check images via an image search. If you are in any doubt do not transfer any money or goods.

“Report - If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police on online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. You can also forward scam texts to 7726.