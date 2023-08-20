Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of the incident in the Hillhead Road area in the early hours of the morning,

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “A report was received at around 2.25am that a man and a woman had entered a house armed with a hatchet and assaulted the male occupant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The man had also reportedly been tied up during the incident. He sustained injuries to his head and face, and was almost rendered unconscious by the suspects, who then left the property on foot. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare. Picture: Google

"This was a brutal attack, and whilst the injuries inflicted on the victim are not believed to be life-threatening at this time, you can imagine the resulting trauma this incident may have on him.”

Police are urging anyone who can help police with their investigation to get in touch either online or by phone. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/