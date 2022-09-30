Ballyclare lifebuoy removed from banks of river after repeated vandalism

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has taken the step of removing the lifebuoy from the edge of the Six Mile Water and replacing it with other life-saving equipment after it was repeatedly targeted by vandals in Ballyclare.

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times about the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The lifebuoy is targeted on average twice a week. The lifebuoy has been replaced with a throw line and moved to the footbridge leading to Mill Road.

"We have incurred costs of around £900 for replacement lifebuoys in this financial year.

The new throw line. (Pic by Love Ballyclare).

"Should a member of the public notice equipment missing or tampered with, they are encouraged to report this to the council by phone 02890 340000, or email antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/contact"

The anti-social behaviour has been slammed by Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Norrie Ramsay.

Cllr Ramsay said: “The lifebelt located in the Centenary Park has been continually removed and thrown into the river. This has been happening for sometime now. More times than not the belt has not been found and has had to be replaced at considerable cost.

"The council have moved the location downstream, a short distance and have installed another device, a throw line.

“Myself and party colleague, South Antrim MLA Dr Steve Aiken, would like to emphasise that the Sixmile River is deep water and that these devices along the river are there for a reason, the public’s safety!