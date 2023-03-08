A Ballyclare man who crashed a BMW after fleeing from police has pleaded guilty to driving dangerously.

Nathan McErlean (23), of Victoria Road, committed the offence on December 13 last year. He also failed to stop for police; was driving whilst disqualified and was uninsured.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police signalled for the defendant to stop. McErlean "made off at speed through Antrim town" and a short time later the car was spotted "with no headlights on" driving towards Randalstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant made a sharp right-hand turn onto Milltown Road, travelling at "high speed" on an icy "untreated" surface and police located the car crashed into a fence.

Editorial image.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a pre-sentence report showed the defendant "struggled with a number of difficulties in life".

Advertisement

Advertisement