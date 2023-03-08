Register
Ballyclare man admits dangerous driving

A Ballyclare man who crashed a BMW after fleeing from police has pleaded guilty to driving dangerously.

By The Newsroom
8 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 11:12am

Nathan McErlean (23), of Victoria Road, committed the offence on December 13 last year. He also failed to stop for police; was driving whilst disqualified and was uninsured.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police signalled for the defendant to stop. McErlean "made off at speed through Antrim town" and a short time later the car was spotted "with no headlights on" driving towards Randalstown.

The defendant made a sharp right-hand turn onto Milltown Road, travelling at "high speed" on an icy "untreated" surface and police located the car crashed into a fence.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a pre-sentence report showed the defendant "struggled with a number of difficulties in life".

The judge said it was a "serious" case and gave the defendant a one-year driving ban, put him on Probation for a year and ordered him to do 75 hours Community Service.