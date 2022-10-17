William (Billy) Simms of Grahamstown Walk was handed a two-year sentence at Belfast Crown Court on Friday (October 14) for possession of items for use in terrorism and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A number of searches were carried out in Ballyclare in February 2021.

Simms (31) pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing articles on February 16 2021, namely an imitation firearm, tasers, batons, machete, knuckledusters, military style clothing, gloves and balaclavas in circumstances which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that his possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

Police image of military style clothing, gloves and balaclavas.

A spokesperson for the Court Service confirmed: “The defendant, having been convicted in respect of a terrorism offence(s) covered by Part 4 of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008 it was ordered that the defendant will be required to comply with the notification requirements of the said Act for 10 years and it was so stated in open court.”

Simms also pleaded guilty to possessing, “without the authority of the Secretary of State, a weapon, namely a 'FBQ202' combined taser, torch, laser and alarm device, a '928 TYPE Direct-current ultrahigh voltage combined torch and stun gun device and a 'H-9' combined torch and stun gun device which was designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity or any noxious liquid, gas or other thing”.

Acknowledging the sentencing, PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “William Simms was arrested under the Terrorism Act in February of last year. This followed the search of a property in which we discovered a quantity of UDA associated paraphernalia. Weapons – including several swords, tasers, batons and knuckledusters – were also recovered.“Paramilitary organisations control communities through a regime of fear and violence, and have no place whatsoever in today’s society.“This case demonstrates our ongoing commitment, and that of our partners, to disrupting organised criminal activity so that local people can get on with peaceful lives.

Police image of a suspected BB gun.