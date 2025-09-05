A man was hospitalised after being beaten by a masked gang in a field near a house in Ballyclare on Thursday (September 4) evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault happened following an aggravated burglary in the Thornhill Drive area of the town around 9.20pm.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: “It’s understood that two masked men entered the property armed with baseball bats. Two men who were inside the house at the time fled the scene into a nearby field where one man was assaulted by up to six masked men sustaining injuries to his arm and legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other man was unharmed. Medical treatment was provided before the man was taken onward to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

“While no arrests have been made at this stage, our enquiries are ongoing today to determine exactly what happened and who was involved. Those responsible have shown a complete disregard for human dignity and the rule of the law.

“This attack has also left the victim with lasting physical and psychological trauma – no one deserves to be attacked. There is no justification for this violence."

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could help with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1574 04/09/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Ash added: “We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other footage of the area.”

A report can also be made online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.