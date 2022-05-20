Ballyclare man questioned in relation to Antrim, Lisburn and Moira burglaries

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “This was a significant arrest and shows our ongoing commitment to take action on burglary. We understand that burglary is a very personal, intrusive crime leaving victims feeling invaded, shocked and vulnerable.

“Our investigations are continuing and I want to take this opportunity to appeal to residents to report any suspicious behaviour in your area. No matter how insignificant you think it might be, it could be important. The quicker we get information, the quicker we can respond and this information could be invaluable in our work to disrupt criminals in their tracks.”