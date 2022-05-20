Loading...

Ballyclare man questioned in relation to Antrim, Lisburn and Moira burglaries

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the Ballyclare area on suspicion of 11 burglaries of home, farm and business premises in the Antrim, Lisburn and Moira areas on various dates in April.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 20th May 2022, 1:21 pm

In a statement issued today (Friday), Police said the arrest also related to the theft of a vehicle, drugs offences and a number of motoring offences.

After questioning, the man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “This was a significant arrest and shows our ongoing commitment to take action on burglary. We understand that burglary is a very personal, intrusive crime leaving victims feeling invaded, shocked and vulnerable.

“Our investigations are continuing and I want to take this opportunity to appeal to residents to report any suspicious behaviour in your area. No matter how insignificant you think it might be, it could be important. The quicker we get information, the quicker we can respond and this information could be invaluable in our work to disrupt criminals in their tracks.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number RM 22023726. Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

