A charge of being disorderly at Lanntara in Ballymena on the same day was withdrawn by prosecutors.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lee Gildea (36), of Grange Walk, Ballyclare, who admitted resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on February 20 last year, has been given a two-year conditional discharge.
A charge of being disorderly at Lanntara in Ballymena on the same day was withdrawn by prosecutors.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Advertisement
Advertisement