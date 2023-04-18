Register
Ballyclare man 'resisted' police officer

Lee Gildea (36), of Grange Walk, Ballyclare, who admitted resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty on February 20 last year, has been given a two-year conditional discharge.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST

A charge of being disorderly at Lanntara in Ballymena on the same day was withdrawn by prosecutors.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

