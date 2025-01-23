Ballyclare man was caught driving a month after being banned from roads for a year
A man caught behind the wheel a month after being banned from driving for a year has now been given a two months prison sentence, suspended for a year.
Niall John Clawson (35), of Thornhill Parade, Ballyclare, was detected driving in Ballymena on May 7 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he had been banned on April 5 last year.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had not attended the April 5 court and was "unaware" of the ban.
As well as the suspended jail term the defendant has been banned from driving for three months.