A man caught behind the wheel a month after being banned from driving for a year has now been given a two months prison sentence, suspended for a year.

Niall John Clawson (35), of Thornhill Parade, Ballyclare, was detected driving in Ballymena on May 7 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he had been banned on April 5 last year.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had not attended the April 5 court and was "unaware" of the ban.

As well as the suspended jail term the defendant has been banned from driving for three months.