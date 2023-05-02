Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
7 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
9 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
9 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
10 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Ballyclare motorist caught doing 102mph

A Ballyclare motorist was detected doing 102mph in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:41 BST

Stephen William McMullan (35), of River Hill Manor, came to police attention on October 18 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant said any driving ban would cause problems as his work shift did not end until 11.45pm when he would be unable to get public transport.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said in the circumstances he would take an "unusual step" and not ban the defendant from driving.

Most Popular
Editorial image.Editorial image.
Editorial image.

He said driving at such speeds was "dangerous".

The defendant was given five penalty points and a £200 fine.