A Ballyclare motorist was detected doing 102mph in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway.

Stephen William McMullan (35), of River Hill Manor, came to police attention on October 18 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant said any driving ban would cause problems as his work shift did not end until 11.45pm when he would be unable to get public transport.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said in the circumstances he would take an "unusual step" and not ban the defendant from driving.

He said driving at such speeds was "dangerous".

