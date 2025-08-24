Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for witnesses to a theft from a building site on the Springvale Road in Ballyclare.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property was entered and damaged at some time between 6pm on Tuesday, August 19 and 7am on Wednesday, August 20.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour on the Springvale Road between these times, or have any relevant information, please contact police on 101 for the information of Constable James Jordan, Newtownabbey PSNI.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers.