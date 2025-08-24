Ballyclare: Newtownabbey PSNI investigate theft from building site
Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for witnesses to a theft from a building site on the Springvale Road in Ballyclare.
The property was entered and damaged at some time between 6pm on Tuesday, August 19 and 7am on Wednesday, August 20.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour on the Springvale Road between these times, or have any relevant information, please contact police on 101 for the information of Constable James Jordan, Newtownabbey PSNI.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers.