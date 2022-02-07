Ballyclare vehicle hijacking accused identified via Facebook profile, court told

Belfast Magistrates Court.

Greg McCullough allegedly seized control of the Citroen Berlingo after threatening the owner in The Square area of Ballyclare at the weekend.

The 28-year-old denies any involvement in taking the vehicle and claims he was at a house party at the time.

McCullough, of Wynthorpe Grove in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with hijacking, common assault, theft of a wallet containing £200 cash, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.

A detective said the victim alerted his partner after the van was stolen on Saturday afternoon.

Based on a description of the hijacker the woman indicated that it might have been McCullough, who she claimed to have spotted “staggering about the town” a short time earlier.

Searches on Facebook supported allegations that he was the one who threatened the man and took his vehicle, the court heard.

Police discovered the stolen van parked outside McCullough’s home and the keys inside the property.

During interviews he denied being in Ballyclare on Saturday.

McCullough claimed he was instead at a party in the New Mossley area, from which an unidentified man gave him a lift home in a van.

According to his account that person may then have “planted” the vehicle and keys at his address.

But District Judge Ted Magill suggested: “That’s what you call a cock and bull story.”