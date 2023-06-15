A Ballyclare motorist was uninsured in a Fiat 500 which, a court was told, was bought for her by her boyfriend.

Jennifer Blaney (29), of Huntingdale Green, admitted using a vehicle without insurance and was without a driving licence and taking a vehicle 'without the owner's authority' on February 15 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a record.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was previously a beautician working at a hotel and is now in part-time employment. He said the car had been bought in anticipation of the defendant getting her driving licence back.

Ballymena courthouse.