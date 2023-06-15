Register
Ballyclare woman was uninsured in Fiat 500 'bought by boyfriend'

A Ballyclare motorist was uninsured in a Fiat 500 which, a court was told, was bought for her by her boyfriend.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST

Jennifer Blaney (29), of Huntingdale Green, admitted using a vehicle without insurance and was without a driving licence and taking a vehicle 'without the owner's authority' on February 15 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a record.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was previously a beautician working at a hotel and is now in part-time employment. He said the car had been bought in anticipation of the defendant getting her driving licence back.

Ballymena courthouse.

District Judge Francis Rafferty noted the defendant's boyfriend bought her the car. The defendant was given nine penalty points and fined £500.