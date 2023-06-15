Jennifer Blaney (29), of Huntingdale Green, admitted using a vehicle without insurance and was without a driving licence and taking a vehicle 'without the owner's authority' on February 15 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a record.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was previously a beautician working at a hotel and is now in part-time employment. He said the car had been bought in anticipation of the defendant getting her driving licence back.
District Judge Francis Rafferty noted the defendant's boyfriend bought her the car. The defendant was given nine penalty points and fined £500.