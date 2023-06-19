Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Ballygally over-the-limit motorist 'hit a ditch' after having two beers

A 70-year-old motorist who ‘hit a ditch’ whilst over the limit near his home has been banned from driving for a year and fined £300.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:13 BST

Walter Ernest Moore, a retired Ballylumford Power Station worker, of Croft Road, Ballygally, admitted driving with excess alcohol on May 19 this year.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant's vehicle "hit the ditch" as he was turning.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Credit: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said his client had been at home where he had two beers and was about to go to bed.

Read More
£1m National Lottery prize remains unclaimed in Northern Ireland, here's where t...

The solicitor said the defendant's wife had been out with friends and he decided to go and collect her after her "lift let her down" and she would have been walking alone "effectively on a dark country road".