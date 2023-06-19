A 70-year-old motorist who ‘hit a ditch’ whilst over the limit near his home has been banned from driving for a year and fined £300.

Walter Ernest Moore, a retired Ballylumford Power Station worker, of Croft Road, Ballygally, admitted driving with excess alcohol on May 19 this year.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant's vehicle "hit the ditch" as he was turning.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said his client had been at home where he had two beers and was about to go to bed.