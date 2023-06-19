Walter Ernest Moore, a retired Ballylumford Power Station worker, of Croft Road, Ballygally, admitted driving with excess alcohol on May 19 this year.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant's vehicle "hit the ditch" as he was turning.
The lawyer said his client had been at home where he had two beers and was about to go to bed.
The solicitor said the defendant's wife had been out with friends and he decided to go and collect her after her "lift let her down" and she would have been walking alone "effectively on a dark country road".