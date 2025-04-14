Ballygally: police seek witnesses after 'motoring offence' involving silver car
In a social media post, a PSNI spokesperson wrote: “Were you in Ballygally or passing through at approximately 1:15 -1:20pm [on] Sunday the 13th of April?
“If so, despite enjoying the weather, you may have witnessed a motoring offence involving a silver coloured saloon shaped car traveling in the direction of Larne through Ballygally.
"Police have already made their own enquiries but would appreciate any footage captured by dashcam or if you are happy to put pen to paper.
“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 717 of the 13/04/2025.”
The post added that further details would not be made available “to avoid jeopardising the ongoing investigation.”