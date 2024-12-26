Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man arrested following an assault in Ballygawley on Boxing Day evening has been released.

Police confirmed on Saturday morning that the 50-year-old has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The arrest followed an incident during which a man in his 50s was assaulted with a metal grate in the Main Street area of the town shortly before 7pm.

Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

A 50-year-old man who was arrested by police investigating a report of an assault which occurred in the Main Street area of Ballygawley on Thursday, December 26, has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries. Picture: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye (stock image)

Police enquiries are ongoing and they have urged anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1024 of 26/12/24.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.