Ballygawley: 50-year-old released on bail after man is assaulted with metal grate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police confirmed on Saturday morning that the 50-year-old has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
The arrest followed an incident during which a man in his 50s was assaulted with a metal grate in the Main Street area of the town shortly before 7pm.
Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
Police enquiries are ongoing and they have urged anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1024 of 26/12/24.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.