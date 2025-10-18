Ballygawley: man due in court following Co Tyrone road traffic collision
Police investigating a road traffic collision on the Omagh Road, Ballygawley on Thursday have charged a man to court.
The 42-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of assault on police, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and resisting arrest.
He was also charged with a number of other driving-related offences that occurred in the Omagh and Clogher areas on Tuesday, September 9.
The man is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 18.