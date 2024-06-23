Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a woman was struck with shotgun pellets fired through the window of a house in Co Down.

The incident happened in Ballygowan late on Saturday, June 22.

Police received a report that at around 11pm, a woman had been struck on her head and back with a number of shotgun pellets fired through the window of a house in the Brae Grove area.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, where she remains. A man who was in the house at the time, was uninjured during the incident.

Detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after shotgun pellets were fired into a house in Ballygowan last night. Picture: Pacemaker

"We believe the male suspect made off in a white Transit-style van.

“We are lucky that we are not investigating a murder this morning, there is no place in society for criminals who risk the safety of our community by bring firearms onto our streets.”

The senior PSNI officer appealed to anyone who has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage relating to this incident to call police on 101 quoting reference 1815 22/06/24.