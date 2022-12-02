A judge said it was "shocking" that a man punched a 'blind' man and then kicked him on the ground in a violent outburst which was captured by a 'passer-by' videoing the incident on one of Ballymena's busiest streets.

Roy Gilmour (61), of Tullymore Park, Ballymena, pleaded guilty to assault and was given a three months jail term, which he is appealing.

The mobile phone footage was shown to District Judge Nigel Broderick at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (December 1) where the complainant - a 63-year-old who is registered blind and who uses a rollator walking aid - was also present as his attacker was sentenced.

The court heard there was an incident at Wellington Street on November 25 last year.

District Judge Nigel Broderick noted that former Health Minister Robin Swann had written a reference for the defendant who had "assaulted a blind man on the street".

He said: "I do question had Mr Swann known the full facts would he have been so glowing in his references to the defendant? No defendant should approach anyone for a character reference unless the proposed author is fully aware of the crime which they have committed so I am not sure if Mr Swann wants his name associated with the defendant, if he knew all the facts".

District Judge Broderick noted the victim is "registered blind" and the presence of the rollator at the scene meant it "would have been obvious then, one would have thought, that he was a person of certain disabilities".

A prosecutor said the complainant was "registered partially blind and has a stick which he is unable to carry along with the rollator. He indicates he has about 10-15 percent of his sight".

The prosecutor said there had been a "verbal altercation" when "both parties walked into each other". The defendant had been accompanied by his sister and his "disabled" son.

The court heard the defendant struck the injured party "three times to the face, knocking him to the ground" and "he has then kicked the injured party as he lay by the roadside". Police saw the man had a "reddened nose, reddened cheek and blood on his coat".

When interviewed, the defendant initially denied assault, claiming he had acted in "self defence". The court heard he had a previously clear record.

A defence lawyer said his client was a man of "good character" and a pre-sentence report had been prepared. He said Gilmour's son, who is also partially sighted, had with him "an oxygen tank" on the street on November 25 last year. The lawyer claimed the son had been "knocked over" during a "coming together".

Judge Broderick said: "Can you imagine what the defendant's attitude would be if somebody had punched his son to the ground and then kicked him?"

He said the footage showed there was "no self-defence" and he wondered if the defendant would have pleaded guilty if there had been no video.

The defence lawyer said Gilmour was "extremely remorseful" and it had been "out of character".

The lawyer added that during the incident the "red mist essentially had descended" and added: "He is very protective of his son, given his vulnerabilities."

Judge Broderick said that very often physical injuries heal but there is "emotional trauma" and the effect it has had on the victim's confidence regarding "being able to go back out into the street and, because of his significant disability with reduced sight, that he then treats anyone who comes up to him and speak to him with a great degree of fear and trepidation because he is afraid the same thing is going to happen to him.

"It is also like a type of post traumatic stress disorder".

The judge said it was "beyond belief" for Gilmour to punch the man to the ground and kick him.

Judge Broderick said he recognised the defendant's son had "significant difficulties" but what Gilmour had done to the victim was "shocking to say the least".