A man (35) arrested after a report of an aggravated burglary in the Waveney Road area of Ballymena on Thursday (July 25) has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

In an earlier appeal for information, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “At approximately 7.40am we received a report that a man, believed to be armed with a weapon, had gained access to a property in the Waveney Road area and assaulted the occupant.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 222 of 25/07/24.”