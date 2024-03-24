Ballymena: arrest made after police notice strong smell of cannabis from car
One person has been arrested for an alleged drug offence after a car was stopped in the Ballymena area.
Police said they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and as a result of a search, a large vacuum-packed package weighing over 1.2kg was located.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The driver, who was also disqualified from driving, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and driving whilst disqualified.”