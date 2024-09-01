Ballymena arson attack: liquid poured over door of flat before being set alight
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Crebilly Road area, during which a liquid was poured on the door and set alight.
Police received a report of the premises being on fire at around 7.05pm.
Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire at the flat, which was empty at the time.
A police spokesperson confirmed the incident is being treated as arson and appealed to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to come forward.
Police also want to hear from anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference CW 1314 of 31/08/24.