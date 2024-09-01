Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Ballymena are treating a fire at a flat in Ballymena on Saturday evening as arson.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Crebilly Road area, during which a liquid was poured on the door and set alight.

Police received a report of the premises being on fire at around 7.05pm.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire at the flat, which was empty at the time.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an arson incident at a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident is being treated as arson and appealed to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Police also want to hear from anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference CW 1314 of 31/08/24.