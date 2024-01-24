Ballymena assault investigation: two men released from police custody
Two men arrested in connection with a report of an assault in the Lanntara area of Ballymena yesterday (Wednesday) have been released from police custody after questioning.
They have subsequently been reported to the Public Prosecution Service and a report is being compiled.
A third man, also present at the scene, who was arrested on bench warrant is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday).
Police say enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the assault and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 171 24/01/24.