A court heard a man detected over benefits fraud said: "I'm glad I have been caught, it is best to be honest."

Shane McKay (42), of Drumtara in Ballymena, had failed to complete Community Service he had previously been given for the benefit fraud.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said the defendant was originally given Community Service after failing to declare work whilst claiming benefits at times between 2015 and 2017.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

There was a benefits overpayment of £2,787 which a defence barrister said has already been recouped from benefits.

The prosecutor said McKay said he shouldn't have committed the benefit fraud and the defendant had added: "I'm glad I have been caught, it is best to be honest."