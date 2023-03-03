Police investigating a series of burglaries in the Ballymena area have made an arrest.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary, attempted theft of a vehicle, criminal damage and possession of a class B controlled drug.

After interview he has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The burglaries were reported to police to have occurred between January 4 and February 13 at premises in the Railway Street, Mill Street, Trostan Avenue and Larne Road Link areas of the town.

PSNI enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has information that could help police with their investigation is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 166 of 31/01/23.

