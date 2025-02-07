A charity worker has been banned from driving and fined £300 after he pleaded guilty to driving 'whilst unfit through drink or drugs'.

Charges of possessing cocaine, alprazolam and diazepam in relation to the same day were withdrawn for a caution.

Donald Glass (39), of Drumagrove Road at Rathkenny near Ballymena, came to police attention on the afternoon of July 28 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police received a report of a vehicle at a filling station at Rathkenny.

The defendant was observed "staggering" and slurring his words before getting into a car and driving off.

An off-duty police officer, the court was told, noted the defendant almost crashed into another vehicle.

Police had gone to the defendant's address where he had glazed eyes, was unsteady, and was slow to react. He admitted he had driven.

He blew zero in a breath test and "he actually falls asleep a number of times enroute to custody," the prosecutor said.

A toxicology report showed the defendant had cocaine in his blood. A defence barrister said the defendant "takes the matter very seriously".

The lawyer said there had been a "low amount" of cocaine within the defendant's system and there were two unprescribed Class C tablets.

The barrister said the defendant had, the night before, been with "associates he wouldn't normally associate with and wont ever associate with again" and he got "roped into consuming these small amounts of drugs hence his presentation the next day".

The lawyer said the defendant had a clear record and is a "charity worker".

"He runs a charitable business in Ghana and has spent significant periods in non-governmental organisations in respect of financial donations setting up medical equipment for hospitals".

The barrister asked the judge to consider it as a "one-off" and "completely one-of-character" incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he took into account the "previous good record", "guilty plea" and "everything said on your behalf".

He banned the defendant from driving for a year and fined him £300.