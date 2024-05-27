Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man went on a drunken "rampage" at Domino's pizza outlet in Ballymena and damaged cooling fans outside the building.

Jordan Glendenning (29), from the Rockfield area of Cargan, admitted charges of criminal damage and being disorderly on March 19 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard it cost £8,000 to replace the fans which were old but a prosecutor said it was unclear how much damage the defendant had caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said although the defendant had damaged the equipment if it had been a more modern unit it was possible it may have been repairable.

Domino's in Ballymena. Picture: Google

The court heard at 2am police were called to a disturbance in Cargan involving the defendant who had earlier that evening been "conveyed home" from Ballymena by police "due to his behaviour and intoxication at Domino's in Ballymena".

The next morning Domino's contacted police to say Glendenning had damaged cooling fans. CCTV showed the defendant using what appeared to be a stick.

A defence barrister said the defendant described his own behaviour as "essentially a rampage" and he was embarrassed and ashamed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawyer said alcohol was a "key feature" but the defendant couldn't remember the "exact trigger" for his actions.

The defendant was fined £200.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "On balance I am prepared to accept that the replacement of this unit, although initially caused by your damage, it may have been more to do with the age and condition of the unit so I am going to give you the benefit of the doubt in that regard".