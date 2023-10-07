Ballymena court hears how man took police on a 'wild goose chase' in Larne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonathan McCurdy (28), with an address listed as Blackthorn Rise but now given as Slemish Drive in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court and admitted charges of obstructing police and possessing Pregabalin on August 14 this year.
The court heard police were making enquiries about the use of a vehicle and the defendant had claimed he knew where it was.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He accompanied police in their vehicle but officers said it was a "wild goose chase" throughout Larne, a prosecutor said.
The vehicle was eventually located at Upper Cairncastle Road.
Whilst with police, the defendant threatened to put officers "over the bonnet".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said that no doubt the defendant's behaviour had been "fuelled by ingestion of drugs".