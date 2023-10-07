Ballymena court hears how man took police on a 'wild goose chase' in Larne

A man who led police on a "wild goose chase" around Larne has been fined £300.

Jonathan McCurdy (28), with an address listed as Blackthorn Rise but now given as Slemish Drive in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court and admitted charges of obstructing police and possessing Pregabalin on August 14 this year.

The court heard police were making enquiries about the use of a vehicle and the defendant had claimed he knew where it was.

He accompanied police in their vehicle but officers said it was a "wild goose chase" throughout Larne, a prosecutor said.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The vehicle was eventually located at Upper Cairncastle Road.

Whilst with police, the defendant threatened to put officers "over the bonnet".