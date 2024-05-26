Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A court has been told a man was struck with a dog lead before being punched in the face and having his neck squeezed.

The attacker - Jim Ward (38), with an address listed as Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, committed offences on November 25 last year.

One of his original charges had been possessing a 'dog lead' as an offensive weapon.

However, when sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 23), the charges left were 'non-fatal strangulation' and assault of a man and a charge of assaulting a woman, according to the charge sheet.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

A prosecutor said a man said he had been at a pub in Ballymena and afterwards it was alleged he was attacked with a dog lead by Ward.

The man was punched multiple times to the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The defendant got on top of the man and squeezed his neck for around ten seconds. Ward also pushed a woman and grabbed her wrist when she tried to intervene.

When police arrived Ward was “highly intoxicated” and was in the street with his “shirt off”.

The injured party had been “circling” a car trying to avoid the defendant, the court was told.

A defence barrister said the defendant was “very regretful”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were serious offences and said “anyone who obstructs anyone's breath by putting their hands around their neck causes the possibility for significant injury”.

He said the neck holding had lasted for ten seconds and “I'm sure for the victim it would have been a very traumatic incident”.

The court heard the defendant had a record and the judge said, “not without some hesitation” he was suspending a six months prison term for two years.