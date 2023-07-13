Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Ballymena court hears Randalstown man struck another person on the head with a rolling pin

A man who struck another person three times on the top of the head with a rolling pin left him with a gash and blurred vision, a court has been told.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST

James Murray (23), of Neillsbrook Park, Randalstown, committed offences at the town's Main Street on May 23 this year.

He admitted making a threat to kill; assault; criminal damage to a door and possession of cocaine and cannabis.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant pulled out a knife and told the man: "I will f**king kill you".

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A defence barrister said "drugs were being taken" and after a "row" Murray was asked to leave and the defendant was "struck" and pushed out.

Murray, whilst "under the influence of substances," armed himself and returned and following an "altercation" the defendant had struck the man, the court was told.

Read More
NI Ambulance Service condemns 'unprecedented' number of attacks on staff over El...

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the injuries could easily have been more serious and jailed Murray for six months.