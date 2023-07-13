A man who struck another person three times on the top of the head with a rolling pin left him with a gash and blurred vision, a court has been told.

James Murray (23), of Neillsbrook Park, Randalstown, committed offences at the town's Main Street on May 23 this year.

He admitted making a threat to kill; assault; criminal damage to a door and possession of cocaine and cannabis.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant pulled out a knife and told the man: "I will f**king kill you".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A defence barrister said "drugs were being taken" and after a "row" Murray was asked to leave and the defendant was "struck" and pushed out.

Murray, whilst "under the influence of substances," armed himself and returned and following an "altercation" the defendant had struck the man, the court was told.