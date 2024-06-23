Ballymena court hears stolen TV was found under a bed

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 12:41 BST
A Ballymena man has had sentencing deferred after a TV was stolen from a property in the Broadway area of the town on January 14 this year.

Connor Dunlop (37), of Centuripe Avenue, was before the town's magistrates' court.

The court heard the TV had been hidden under a bed and was recovered.

A defence barrister said there had been a "drug-fuelled party" and after an alleged issue, the TV had then been taken.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Meanwhile, Dunlop was found with a Class C drug - a Gabapentin tablet - on November 21 last year.

On March 15 this year the defendant stole items worth £27 from Tesco.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "bad record for theft”. The judge said he recognised the defendant had struggled with addictions but he is on a methadone programme and is working with addiction services.

Sentencing was deferred until December 19. The defendant was also fined £100.