Ballymena court hears stolen TV was found under a bed
Connor Dunlop (37), of Centuripe Avenue, was before the town's magistrates' court.
The court heard the TV had been hidden under a bed and was recovered.
A defence barrister said there had been a "drug-fuelled party" and after an alleged issue, the TV had then been taken.
Meanwhile, Dunlop was found with a Class C drug - a Gabapentin tablet - on November 21 last year.
On March 15 this year the defendant stole items worth £27 from Tesco.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "bad record for theft”. The judge said he recognised the defendant had struggled with addictions but he is on a methadone programme and is working with addiction services.
Sentencing was deferred until December 19. The defendant was also fined £100.