Ballymena court is told man denies 'attempting to drown' woman in a bath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the accused - Ihan Westerhuis - denies assaulting the woman.

The 24-year-old with an address listed as Main Street in Kells is charged with assault and breaching a Restraining Order on April 9 this year.

The defendant had a previous record.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objecting to bail, a police officer said at 11.45pm on April 9, police had received a "third party" report of a "domestic" in which it was alleged a relative was "attacked by her partner (the defendant)" and that Westerhuis had "attempted to drown her in the bath" and she had a "busted lip".

The officer said a 101 call was made to police in which the alleged injured party was added to the call and police had a recording.

In the call, the officer said, the alleged injury party said Westerhuis was "going mad" and he had "pushed her into the bath" and she had received a "split lip".

The officer said the woman was "very upset" on the call and there had been "a lot of crying".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police attended the address the alleged injured party "refused to engage" with officers and said that "nothing was going on".

When interviewed the defendant denied assault.

The officer said the defendant had been involved in a number of previous "domestic incidents".

A defence solicitor said "drowning" was not mentioned in the recorded 101 call to police and had been "mentioned solely" by the relative of the alleged injured party.

The police officer said he was "not sure" if there had been any water in the bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence lawyer said police played the 101 recording to the defendant and Westerhuis had claimed "words were effectively being put in the mouth" of the alleged injury party by the relative.

The lawyer said the alleged injured party had been "highly intoxicated" and had refused to make a complaint to police.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said "not without hesitation" on balance he was admitting the accused to bail as there may be issues "establishing the accuracy" of the alleged incident.

The defendant was given £500 bail with a 10pm-7am curfew with an electronic tag; he is not to contact the woman; he must contact police if she contacts him; and he is banned from drinking.